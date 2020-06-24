FILE - In this March 24, 2019, file photo, Detroit Lions owner and chairwoman Martha Firestone Ford, right, along with daughter Sheila Hamp, arrives at the annual NFL owners meetings in Phoenix. Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as principal owner of the Detroit Lions. The Lions announced Tuesday, June 23, 2020, that Ford's daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, is taking over as the team's principal owner and chairman. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)