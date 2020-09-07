FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, North Shore Mustangs running back Zachary Evans (3) rushes for a touchdown chased by Atascocita Eagles Daniel Onwuachi (4) during the first half of the high school football playoff game at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, Texas. Evans reportedly signed with Georgia but got released from his letter of intent and was connected to a few different schools before eventually becoming the first five-star recruit ever to sign with TCU. Evans rushed for nearly 5,000 career yards at North Shore High in Houston and was the nation’s No. 16 overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite.