CEDARBURG — A 22-year-old former Cedarburg resident crossed climbing Mount Kilimanjaro off her bucket list and has even broken two world records through World’s Highest OCR, an organization that allows travelers to climb into a crater once atop the mountain and have the chance to complete an obstacle course.
While Cheyenne Doig has done some hiking while living in Colorado, she said she is not an avid hiker and rock climbing isn’t really a hobby of hers.
“This was definitely my first mountaineering experience,” Doig said.
But when Doig’s father, 62-year-old Bob Doig, approached her a couple years ago about climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, which included a world record attempt, she was in.
In early September, Doig and her father were among 40 other climbers to take on Mount Kilimanjaro, which stands over 19,300 feet, in a seven-day climb. The entire summit team represented a total of 26 countries. Doig said many members of the team were world-class athletes.
Unfortunately, on day four of their journey at around 13,500 feet, Doig’s father fell ill and had to be sent down the mountain.
“He woke up in the morning and was having a really hard time catching his breath,” Doig said.
Fluid was starting to accumulate in his lungs, which Doig stated was the start of pulmonary edema, one of the most severe symptoms of altitude sickness. But as he descended the mountain, Doig said her father regained his health.
Despite this, Doig continued her climb.
“I was sad to not be able to do it with him,” she said about finishing climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. “That has always been a dream of mine to do it with him … I had a really good support system with the team I had. We all grew very close over the week. Everyone loved my dad so much.”
Doig added that her team members promised her dad that they would get her to the top.
And she did.
On day six, they ascended the last 4,000 feet at midnight and hiked through the night.
“It was so dark and cold and long and windy,” Doig said.
Doig explained that they summit in the middle of the night on the last day because at that altitude it becomes extremely hot and dry during the day.
But Doig’s adventure wasn’t over yet when she made it to the top. She then descended into Mount Kilimanjaro’s crater to participate in the obstacle course.
“That was definitely the hardest thing I have ever done,” Doig said.
To secure the world title, you have to complete five out of the 10 obstacles, which Doig did.
“The thing about being up that high is that it’s only 50% of the oxygen that you have at sea level and so you are moving so slowly,” Doig said. “It’s almost embarrassing; you’re just moving in slow motion because your muscles aren’t getting any amount of the oxygen you’re used to.”
In between every obstacle, the climbers had medical checks to make sure their oxygen levels weren’t getting too low.
“Some people needed to be carried down the mountain with oxygen,” Doig said.
Doig added that people got sick, some more severely than others, while doing the obstacle course. After completing her fifth obstacle, she began to develop a headache.
“You can kind of go downhill really fast, so since symptoms were already starting to show up, I wanted to get myself down the mountain … My health was definitely a priority,” Doig said.
Doig said that 35 people in the summit team attempted the obstacle course and broke the record.
“It was amazing,” she said. “That feeling just overpowered any feeling of a headache I had. I was so happy to be there. I was so proud of myself.”
The second record that she and her team broke was the world’s highest fitness class.
Even though it took a whole week to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, descending the mountain only took a day-and-a-half.
Doig said she wasn’t expecting to like climbing as much as she did.
“I was thinking this was going to be more like a bucket list item but once I was on the mountain, I just realized how much I loved being on a mountain and going for a certain goal … I definitely think I want to do other peaks,” she said.
Doig has her eyes set on doing the Mount Everest Base Camp trek, which she explained would be climbing to approximately 17,500 feet within two weeks.