FILE - Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta tips his cap as he gets a standing ovation from Red Sox fans after carrying a no-hitter to the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, June 30, 2014. Boston Red Sox's Stephen Drew broke up his bid with a single in the eighth inning. Arrieta, a key pitcher on the Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series championship team, has decided to retire, in news announced Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)