FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2006, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell (87) catches a pass for a 62-yard touchdown ahead of Tennessee Titans cornerback Reynaldo Hill in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. Caldwell, the former University of Florida and NFL receiver, was fatally shot Saturday, June 6, 2020, in his hometown. Caldwell's mother, Deborah, did not return phone messages left by The Associated Press on Sunday, but confirmed her son's death to the Tampa Bay Times. (AP Photo/John Russell, File)