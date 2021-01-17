FILE - In this April 10, 2008, file photo, Senior International Olympic Committee member Kevan Gosper speaks at a news conference in Beijing. Gosper, a former International Olympic Committee vice president, is suggesting the United Nations might be the place to decide the fate of the postponed Tokyo Olympic. They are to open on July 23, 2021, but face mounting opposition at home as COVID-19 cases surge in Tokyo, across Japan and across the globe. (AP Photo/Greg Baker, File)