FILE - This is a Friday, July 6, 2007 file photo, World Anti-Doping Agency chief Dick Pound as he gestures during a press briefing at the 119th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Guatemala City. In an interview with Japan’s Kyodo news agency published on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, Pound says the Tokyo Olympics can go ahead without fans. Pound says: “The question is — is this a ‘must-have’ or ‘nice-to-have.’ It’s nice to have spectators (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)