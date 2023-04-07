FILE - Orlando Magic's Ben Gordon in action during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Nov. 5, 2014, in Philadelphia. Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested Tuesday, April 4, 2023, on weapons and threatening charges after he began behaving erratically in a Connecticut juice shop, Stamford, Conn., police said, Thursday, April 6, 2023. He was released late Tuesday on a $10,000 bond. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)