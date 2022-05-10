FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne (33) drives with the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Feb. 27, 2016, in New Orleans. Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting Monday, May 9, 2022 when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)