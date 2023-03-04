FILE - Oklahoma City Thunder guard Anthony Morrow (2) drives as Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcelo Huertas (9) defends during an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, April 11, 2016. Former NBA player Morrow is facing charges of assault on a female, assault by strangulation, communicating threats and second degree kidnapping in Charlotte, N.C. According to Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office arrest records, Morrow was arrested on Feb. 10 and released two days later on a $15,000 bond. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams, File)