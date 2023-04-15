FILE - Former Seattle SuperSonics forward Shawn Kemp, center, attends a WNBA basketball game between the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky on May 18, 2022, in Seattle. Prosecutors in Washington state charged Kemp on Friday, April 14, 2023, with first-degree assault in a parking lot shooting last month over a stolen cell phone, noting that in a text message just before the shooting, Kemp wrote, "I'm about to shoot this (expletive)." (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)