This Dec. 16, 1979, photo shows Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker David Lewis celebrating Tampa Bay's 3-0 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, in Tampa, Fla. Lewis, a key member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 1979 team that reached the NFC title game, has died. He was 65. Lewis died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Tampa. The cause was not immediately known, but he had struggled with health issues in recent years, according to Southern California, where he played in college. (Tampa Bay Times via AP)