FILE - in this Nov. 13, 2006 file photo, former Michigan head football coach Bo Schembechler talks to the media in Ann Arbor, Mich. Dozens of more victims who claim they were molested by a University of Michigan doctor filed a lawsuit against the school Thursday, July 30, 2020, including a former football player who said he told legendary coach Bo Schembechler about the abuse in the early 1980s. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP)