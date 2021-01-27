FILE - In this Thursday, April 3, 2008 file photo, Pawtucket Red Sox manager Ron Johnson, right, welcomes Paw Sox outfielder Bobby Kielty, left, to the field during ceremonies before the team's home opener against the Indianapolis Indians in a minor league baseball game, in Pawtucket, R.I. Ron Johnson, who spent 25 seasons as a minor league manager, most recently for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides in the Baltimore Orioles system, died on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. He was 64. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)