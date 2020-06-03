FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, James Blake, third from left, arrives at City Hall in New York. Blake says he never suspected the large man running toward him was a plainclothes New York City policeman. In the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, former tennis star James Blake says it's sad to see the type of policing that is still going on in America. Blake, who is black, was mistakenly identified as a suspect in a credit card fraud scheme in 2015, when an undercover New York City officer threw him to the sidewalk and handcuffed him. The experience intensified Blake’s reaction to video of Floyd’s death shortly after being detained by Minneapolis police last week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)