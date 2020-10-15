FILE - In this March 12, 2017, file photo, Texas State coach Danny Kaspar reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Troy for the Sun Belt tournament title in New Orleans. Kaspar, the former Texas State basketball coach who resigned while under investigation for allegations he directed racist taunts at Black players, said he holds “only love in my heart for people of all races, colors and creeds” in a resignation letter released Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, by the school. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)