FILE - Colombia's Egan Bernal after completing the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Canazei to Sega Di Ala, Italy, May 26, 2021. Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal was taken to a hospital in stable condition Monday Jan. 24, 2022, after a training crash in Colombia, his team said. In a brief statement, the Ineos Grenadiers team said the 25-year-old Colombian rider was conscious when arriving at the hospital. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP, File)