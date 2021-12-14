WAUKESHA — Brooks Blount has dreamt about playing football at the highest level for his entire life.
That dream remains alive. But no matter what happens in the coming weeks, months and years, the 2020 Waukesha West graduate will forever be able to call himself a national champion.
How that came to be may have felt like a dream in itself.
A freshman quarterback at the College of DuPage (Ill.), Blount threw a game-winning 33-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Brown with 21 seconds remaining to give the Chaparrals a thrilling 34-29 victory over Nassau Community College (N.Y.) in the inaugural NJCAA Division III championship game Saturday, Dec. 4.
“There were about 25 seconds left,” Blount said. “I came up to the line and saw they were in man coverage and I thought we had the perfect play call for that, and that’s what it turned out to be.
“I was looking his (Brown’s) way the whole time and I got a great block from my running back, so I just put it up there for him.”
Brown did the rest, making his only catch of the game arguably the biggest in program history. It marked the school’s 35th national championship across all sports, but first in football.
For a while, it looked like it would be smooth sailing for the Chaps.
Getting to play in front of its home fans at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium, DuPage took a 14-0 lead into halftime and increased that advantage to three touchdowns when Blount hit tight end Jack Dorsey for a 5-yard score early in the third quarter.
While Nassau was finally able to get on the board soon thereafter, the Chaparrals answered with a 94yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and it was 28-7 just over five minutes into the second half.
“We knew they were obviously a really good team,” Blount said. “They wouldn’t be here if they weren’t, so however big a lead we got we knew there was always a chance they could come back. You can never be satisfied with a certain lead and that turned out to be true.”
The Lions would score three consecutive touchdowns to pull within two, and then a 28-yard field goal gave the visitors a 2928 lead with just 40 seconds remaining.
“We went up 28-7 after that kick return but a couple of guys on the sideline, including myself, made sure to keep everyone in check because if we did let up, we saw what would happen,” Blount said. “But I knew we had plenty of time. We had one timeout. I was confident with the group of guys we had to make something happen.”
DuPage took over at its own 44-yard line and Blount scrambled up the middle on first down for eight yards. Fifteen more would be tacked on after a personal foul, and suddenly the Chaps were already at the Nassau 33.
“I took off up the middle and started to slide and as I was sliding I got hit in the head and the ref threw the flag for a late hit,” Blount said. “For a little bit I was a little bit dizzy, but after about 10-15 seconds I was good.”
Two plays later, Blount found Brown on seam route to the inside and the rest is history.
Literally. “It means a lot,” Blount said of winning the program’s first national title. “Our head coach was in his first year. He’s an alumni from here. We wanted to start his tenure with a huge season. Playing for the national championship at our home field I thought was a big advantage, so we used all those things to fuel us. We knew if we played how we could, nobody could beat us.”
There was also the added motivation from Nassau defeating DuPage 17-15 back on Oct. 16. That turned out to be the final loss of the season for the Chaps, who won six straight to close it out.
“We knew there was a good chance we would see them again and we came back with revenge,” Blount said.
Blount was the primary quarterback for the Chaps this season, completing 59.1% of his passes for 1,129 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games. He also rushed for three scores in his first collegiate season, helping DuPage finish 9-2 overall.
There was uncertainty that Blount would ever suit up for DuPage. His true freshman season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I committed right out of high school,” Blount said. “We got word — I can’t remember exactly when — that the fall season was not going to be happening. The plan was to play in the spring. As we got closer, there were some states that were playing and some that weren’t. Unfortunately, we were in a state that didn’t play in the spring, so I went back to evaluate all my options and ended up sticking it out and playing this year, and I’m glad I did.”
Blount was honorable mention all-state and second team all-conference his senior year at West, when he threw for over 3,000 yards and helped the Wolverines reach the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals. Then he made the two-hour drive south to DuPage, which is located west of Chicago, receiving interest from NCAA Division I schools like Purdue and Stetson along the way.
Blount has the option to return to the Chaps for one more year because of the lost season to COVID. But should another enticing opportunity come knocking, he’ll take it.
“My whole life I’ve been trying play D-I,” Blount said. “I had a couple opportunities coming out of high school but they didn’t necessarily feel like the right fit. I had heard nothing but good things about DuPage and I can attest to that now. But I think I’ll have some opportunities come to me in the near future.”