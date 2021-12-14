FILE - Roland Hemond speaks after receiving the Buck O'Neil Lifetime Achievement Award during a Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, N.Y., July 23, 2011. Hemond, whose 70-year career in baseball included three Executive of the Year awards as general manager of the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles, has died. He was 92. The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Hemond’s death Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)