FILE - A goal posts is wrapped with the NFL logo in honor of Veterans Day during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins in Tampa, Fla., on Nov. 11, 2013. Fox’s NFL pregame show is going international for the first time in 13 years for their annual Veterans Day show. This week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” will originate from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)