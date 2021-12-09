Franklin/Muskego takes first in season-opener

MUKWONAGO — The high-powered Franklin/Muskego co-op gymnastics team wasn’t about to let any opening-night jitters stand in the way of a successful season debut.
Franklin/Muskego showcased its depth and won a season-opening Classic 8/Southeast Conference quadrangular at Mukwonago High School on Wednesday.
Hannah Martini placed second on the uneven bars (9.225) and Anna Lauber was second on balance beam (8.95) to lead Franklin/Muskego, which scored 136.225 points despite not winning an individual event in the confidence- building competition. Leah Pereira followed with a third-place finish on bars (8.75) and Brielle Lauber tied for third on beam (8.75).
“Being the first meet of the season, we wanted to come out, have some fun and show what we could do,” said Franklin/Muskego head coach Katie Moore, who has guided her squad to prestigious WIAA Division 1 state championships four of the past six seasons (including four consecutive titles from 2016-19). “That approach allowed us an opportunity to use it as a good measuring stick as far as areas where we need to improve.
“We really didn’t come into the night with any expectations so to come away with a victory will only help build our confidence moving forward. It was exciting to get off to such a nice start.'
Jenna Konitzer won the vault (9.125), uneven bars (9.3), balance beam (9.325) and all-around (35.75) for Mukwonago/KM, which placed second with 131.525. Sam Burge contributed a strong second-place finish in floor exercise (9.1).
“I was very excited about our performance to open the season,” Mukwonago/KM coach Jennifer Bork said. “Throughout the night, we hit on some good, strong routines and the girls responded to the first-meet challenge in a big way. This effort should serve as a nice launching pad as the season progresses.”
Kamyla Held was second on vault (8.9) and tied for third on beam (8.75) as the Oak Creek/Whitnall co-op took third with 125.375. Ella Radke was third all-around (30.925).
Paige Eicher placed second all-around (33.25), third on floor exercise (9.075) and fourth on vault (8.45) as Oconomowoc placed fourth with 119.825.
“Everyone has been practicing hard so it was great to come out with a solid effort in out first meet of the season,” said Oconomowoc assistant coach Billie Ollman, who serves under head coach Jennifer Sunder-Bratz.
“Looking back, there were some opening night jitters but it was a good way to jump into the season and get it going. The girls performed well, made the most of the experience and will use it as a good learning tool in our preparation for the meets to come.”