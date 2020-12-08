FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2016, file photo, former Texas football coach Fred Akers autographs a football during the Texas Sports Hall of Fame induction class news conference in Waco, Texas. Akers died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at age 82, his family said. Akers twice led the Longhorns to undefeated regular seasons before Cotton Bowl losses each time denied Texas a chance for a national championship. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune Herald, via AP, File)