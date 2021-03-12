FILE - Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills in Houston, in this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, file photo. J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. The team announced the deal with the free-agent edge rusher on Monday, March 1, 2021. Watt was released last month by the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)