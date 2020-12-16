FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann, left, misses the tag on Kansas City Royals' Maikel Franco (7), who scores during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo. Free agent catcher James McCann and the New York Mets were close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, as the team continues to upgrade its roster under new owner Steve Cohen. A person close to the deal confirmed the details to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)