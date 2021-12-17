WAUKESHA — Arrowhead’s gymnastics team is missing a few key pieces early in the season due to injury. But the emergence of a freshman sensation has helped ease that pain.
Tatum Brasfield won three of four events, giving her the all-around title by nearly two whole points as the Warhawks claimed a Classic 8 Conference triangular at Waukesha West on Thursday.
Arrowhead finished with a total score of 134.475, while the Waukesha co-op was runner-up at 131.35 and Oconomowoc came in third at 130.3.
Not only is Brasfield a freshman, but she’s returning from a hiatus in the sport as she simultaneously enters the fold at the high school level.
“She had a two-year break from gymnastics, so we’re just getting her back to doing gymnastics and getting her used to doing it again and again, so that’ll grow we hope,” Arrowhead coach Bob Pulkowski said.
To the untrained eye, it wouldn’t appear that Brasfield has missed a beat.
She began on the balance beam and was awarded a winning score of 9.5 before moving to floor exercise — the lone event Brasfield didn’t win, settling for runner-up honors with a 9.15. Brasfield bounced back to clean house in the vault (8.45) and uneven bars (9.2) to give her an all-around total of 36.3.
“She’s one of those gamers where the switch goes off when she’s into her routine,” Pulkowski said.
Uneven bars is where the Warhawks did their most damage, sweeping the top three as Alyssa Merlet was second (8.5) and Samantha Attwell was tied for third with Oconomowoc’s Kaylee LaFernier (8.25). Both Merlet, who was also third in the beam (8.65), and Atwell were members of Arrowhead’s runner-up team at state last season.
“We like where we’re at,” Pulkowski said. “We did lose Abby Vorpagel (second in beam, third in vault at state last season) ... really bad ankle, so she’s out until at least February. We’re hoping to get her back. And then Mikayla (Pardun) was dealing with a toe injury, so we’re hoping to be at 100% come the end, but we’ve got good subs stepping in. We think we can have a chance (at state).”
Preventing Brasfield from achieving a clean sweep was Waukesha co-op junior Julia Stillman, who saved her best for last by winning the floor exercise with a 9.375.
“Bars I fell, which doesn’t really happen,” said Stillman, who was fourth in all-around. “But beam was all right (tied for sixth) and then floor really just took it off and brought it all home and it was a nice finish.
“I’m super happy with where I’m at right now. I feel a lot more confident than my freshman year and my sophomore year and the team really helps me send my energy up.”
Junior Krista Pascavis led Waukesha in the vault, finishing fourth (8.25), while junior teammate Taryn Andersen had an excellent routine on the beam to also take fourth (8.6).
“Very good job, which she needed,” Waukesha coach Allie Planton said of Andersen’s beam performance. “We needed that for her confidence to hit that and Julia was last on floor. Same thing — we needed her to hit that for her confidence.”
Planton said December meets are challenging since her gymnasts are still working on their skills, but was happy overall with her team’s showing.
“We don't have big skills on vault and we don’t have big skills on every event,” Planton said. “But the girls are working now. That’s why we have winter break, so that we can get everything ready. But overall I’m super, super happy with it. We had some issues on bars, a little bit of an issue on beam, but those come with nerves of a home meet and then we killed it on floor. Last event, best event.”
Oconomowoc’s top performer on the night was Paige Eicher, as she was second in all-around (34.425). Eicher was among the top five gymnasts in each event, led by runner-up scores in floor (9.15) and beam (8.975).
“We’ve had some sickness on the team and kind of a rough start with meets and finally we have the whole team back and tonight was really, really great and everyone gave it their all,” Oconomowoc coach Jennifer Sunder-Bratz said. “I’m proud of even some of the girls that were on exhibition and just doing things that they are just learning how to do, and they did amazing today.”
Ocon senior Kaylee LaFernier, who finished second at state last winter in the vault, was third in all-around (33.15), her best event on this night being the uneven bars (4th, 8.25). Keira Hoida also notched a top-three finish for the Raccoons in vault (2nd, 8.325).
“As a team, we’re at a good spot right now,” Sunder-Bratz said. “A few individuals I feel really good about this season and how it’s progressing as we get farther and farther into the season.”