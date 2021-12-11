FILE - Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall hits a grand slam home run during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves tendered a contract to slugger Adam Duvall, ensuring the National League RBI leader returns to the World Series-winning club for another season. The tendering of Duvall by the Tuesday night, Nov. 30, deadline was among a flurry of moves for the Braves. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)