FILE - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)