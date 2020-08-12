FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, then-Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett takes part in a news conference following an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas. Jason Garrett wasn’t interested in sitting around for a year after the Dallas Cowboys didn’t renew his contract as their head coach. So when the New York Giants and new head coach Joe Judge called to ask him about becoming the offensive coordinator, he jumped at the opportunity. Speaking to the media Tuesday for the first time since he was hired, Garrett refused to discuss his final days in Dallas, where he was the head coach for a decade. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)