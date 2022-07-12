FILE - Detroit Lions coach Gary Moeller, top, talks with centers Eric Beverly, left, and Mike Compton, right, in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 12, 2000, in Pontiac, Mich. Former Michigan, Illinois and Lions coach Moeller died Monday, July 11, 2022. He was 81. The University of Michigan announced his death, and no cause was provided. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)