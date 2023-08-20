FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up for the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, March 5, 2023, in Washington. Antetokounmpo, a minority owner of Nashville SC of the MLS, was on the field Saturday night, Aug. 19, 2023, before the start of his team's Leagues Cup final against Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami, playfully taking shots on goal. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)