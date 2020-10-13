Steven Kruijswijk waves prior to the eight stage of the Giro d'Italian cycling race from San Salvo to Roccaraso, Sunday Oct. 11, 2020. All riders and team staff members were tested for COVID-19 over the last 48 hours coinciding with Monday’s rest day with a total of 571 tests performed. Team Jumbo-Visma announced that Steven Kruijswijk came back positive and was withdrawn. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP)