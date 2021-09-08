FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, Gonzaga coach Mark Few signals to players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Santa Clara in Spokane, Wash. Few has been cited for driving under the influence. The Coeur d’Alene Press and Spokesman-Review acquired a police report through a public information request that says Few was stopped Monday evening, Sept. 6, after he was “called in as driving erratic and speeding.” (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)