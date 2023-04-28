SINGAPORE — Talor Gooch backed up his Australian LIV win with an eagle on the par-5 18th after a 90-minute rain delay to shoot 7-under 64 Friday and take a one-stroke lead at the fledgling tour's Singapore event.
Gooch leads four players at the Sentosa course — British Open champion Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and Cameron Tringale.
Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen and Bryson DeChambeau were another stroke back in a tie for sixth after 66s.
Gooch, Smith and Mickelson were in a featured group which started on the first tee in the shotgun-start format of the LIV Tour's 54-hole tournaments.
“It was really solid today,” Smith said. “Talor said everyone played well in the group, and I felt like we kept ourselves going there after the rain delay. Everyone was getting a little bit tired, I think. It was a good day all in all.”