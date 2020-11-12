FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, England's FA Chairman Greg Clarke poses for photographers as he arrives on the occasion of the 43rd UEFA congress in Rome. The English Football Association chairman, and FIFA vice president Greg Clarke apologized on Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020, for inappropriately referencing “colored footballers", using the term while discussing racist abuse faced by players. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, FILE)