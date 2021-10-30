FILE - Greg Norman, of Australia, watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament on Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Norman is heading up a Saudi-backed company that plans 10 new tournaments on the Asian Tour to attract top players. It could be the first step toward Norman trying again to start a world tour. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)