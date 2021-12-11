MUKWONAGO — Eve Gricius took charge of the situation.
Gricius, a tenacious 5-foot-6 sophomore guard, scored a team-high 22 points including six baskets from 3-point range as the Oconomowoc girls basketball team defeated Mukwonago 72-67 in a spirited Classic 8 Conference showdown between fierce league rivals Friday.
It was the first road victory of the early season for Oconomowoc, which improved to 3-0 in the highly contested conference standings and 3-2 overall.
The Raccoons, who generated a season-high point total with the convincing effort, have won three consecutive games.
Trailing 62-61 late in the second half, Oconomowoc responded with what proved to be a decisive 11-5 run over the course of the final three minutes fueled on three straight 3-pointers by Gricius — ignited by a momentum-shifting long-range jumper to regain a 6462 lead with 2:40 remaining.
“It's always a really good feeling to be able to come away with a victory when the game is close,” said Gricius, who had 13 points in the second half. “We got a lot of good stops on the defensive end that created opportunities to score and come back down the stretch. That’s when we stepped up, hit the shots and managed to get back into it.
“After making the first one, I started to gain confidence but it all started with the effort of my teammates and their ability to make some big plays to get the ball back.”
Oconomowoc showcased its balance and firepower with five players reaching the scoring column, highlighted by three players in double figures.
Senior forward Natalie Gricius and junior guard Kayleigh Flach each followed with 21 points and converted three 3-pointers for the Raccoons, who made 12 3-pointers and 12 of 17 free throws. Junior forward Aaliyah Miller added six points.
Oconomowoc head coach Bob Shea was encouraged by the way his team showcased its determination throughout the night.
“Mukwonago plays tough every time so I was really pleased with how we were able to match that intensity, counter by making big plays on both ends of the floor and demonstrate our resilience,” said Shea, whose focused squad overcame an early 22-9 first-half deficit. “It’s always one of our most physical matchups of the season so to come on the road and walk away with a well-earned victory is a good feeling. There were a lot of positives to build on and this will continue to serve as a nice learning tool moving forward.”
It was a tough, physical battle with the two teams combining for 36 fouls.
Junior guard Lili Hartel scored a team-high 22 points with four 3-pointers for Mukwonago, which came into the contest riding the momentum of back-to-back victories but dropped to 1-1 in conference and 3-3 overall.
Sophomore guard Julianna McGillivray contributed 19 points and senior guard Bayla Strandlie chipped in 15 points with three 3-pointers for the Indians, who converted eight 3-pointers and 15 of 23 free throws. Senior forward Anelise Maccoux had six points with senior guard Taylor Rogosienski adding five points.
“It was a shame to see any team come out on the losing end of this one because both sides played so hard from beginning to end,” Mukwonago coach Jason Maroszek said. “The Gricius sisters and the entire Oconomowoc squad shot the ball extremely well even though we played very good, aggressive defense. We didn’t give them much room but they still had the ability to hit the open shots when it counted the most down the stretch.
“It was just a great high school basketball game that will only help motivate us as the season goes on. I was very proud of our energy and effort throughout the night.”