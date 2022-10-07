MLB Network's Kelvin Pickens, left, inspects radio and headset for a call on a play review with umpires Cory Blaser, second from left, Edwin Moscoso, right, and Dan Bellino after the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, July 22, 2022. After a century and a half of Major League Baseball — after generations of grunts and growls, of muffled shouts and dramatic arm gestures and a cultivated sense of remoteness — something quietly extraordinary happened to the national pastime this year: The umpires began talking to the world. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)