Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.