FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reacts after a play during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing and is attending the team’s voluntary workout program some four months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati, general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)