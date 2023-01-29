FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reacts after a play during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin released a video on Saturday, Jan. 28, in which he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, in what are the safety’s first public comments since he went went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)