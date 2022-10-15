Devin Haney of the United States, right, punches George Kambosos Jr. of Australia during their world lightweight title boxing match between in Melbourne, June 5, 2022. Two months after Kambosos Jr. lost his unification lightweight fight to Haney, the Australian will take on his American rival on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Melbourne where Haney's four lightweight belts are on the line. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)