Aaron Rodgers has made his first public comments since suffering a season-ending Achilles injury on Monday Night Football.
The 4-time NFL MVP took to Instagram to thank his supporters on Wednesday, breaking his silence two days after the Jets’ 22-16 win against the Buffalo Bills.
“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend,” Rodgers wrote. “It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon. I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.”
The 39-year-old quarterback ended his message with a quote about resilience popularized by the 2008 Batman film “The Dark Knight.” “The night is darkest before the dawn,” he wrote. “And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0,”
Rodgers’ move from Green Bay to New York was arguably the 2023 season’s most anticipated storylines, but that ended just four snaps into the season.
Rodgers was injured when he tried to spin out of a sack by defensive end Leonard Floyd. His left foot appeared to get caught in the turf as his body twisted.
Rodgers originally appeared fine, but eventually sat down on the turf while the next play was being called. Former first round pick Zach Wilson replaced the future hall of famer and will be the starter moving forward.
But Rodgers’ statement seems to indicate his career isn’t over and that he will return to the field at some point in 2024.
Both Jets coach Robert Saleh and owner Woody Johnson indicated they expect the four-time MVP to return in 2024, as well.
Now in his 19th season, Rodgers has mostly avoided major injury in his NFL career. His most significant injuries occurred in 2006 as a backup to Brett Favre when he fractured his foot and in 2013 when he missed seven games with a broken clavicle.
A Super Bowl Champion in 2011, Rodgers has been to 10 Pro Bowls. He’s thrown for more than 59,000 yards and 475 touchdowns and the Packers won the NFC North nine times with Rodgers under center.