LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference finals.
Giannis Antetokounmpo could only watch.
The fifth-seeded Heat finished off an upset of the NBA’s best regular-season team Tuesday, topping the Milwaukee Bucks 103-94 in Game 5 of their East semifinal series — while Antetokounmpo, the league’s reigning MVP, couldn’t play because of a sprained right ankle.
Butler and Goran Dragic each scored 17 points for the Heat, who won the series 4-1 and will face either Boston or Toronto when the NBA’s final four gets underway next week. It's Miami's first time in the East finals since 2014, and the first time Butler has gotten to the NBA's final four.
Jae Crowder scored 16, Tyler Herro scored 14, Bam Adebayo had 13 and Kelly Olynyk had 12 apiece for the Heat.
Khris Middleton had 23 points for Milwaukee, which got 15 points and 14 rebounds from Brook Lopez. Donte DiVincenzo scored 17, Wesley Matthews and Marvin Williams each had 11 and Eric Bledsoe had nine assists for the Bucks.
Antetokounmpo did what he could — cheering from the bench throughout, rebounding for teammates during pregame warmups and again at halftime, offering words during time-outs.
And the Bucks were inspired from the jump.
But the NBA's No. 1 overall seed in these playoffs — a league-best 56-17 in the regular season — just didn't have enough.
Milwaukee opened the game on a 28-15 run, putting Miami on its heels from the opening minutes. DiVincenzo got the call to start for Antetokounmpo and scored eight of Milwaukee’s first 16 points, Matthews had nine by the end of the quarter and the Bucks were off to a promising start.
Miami answered that start with a 30-9 run of its own, capped by three free throws from Olynyk with 4:36 left in the half for a 45-37 Heat lead.
Milwaukee wouldn’t let the Heat get away, though -- not then, and not in the third when Miami pushed the lead out to 12 after a 3-pointer by Crowder with 3:07 left. The Bucks needed just 50 seconds to rip off seven straight points, and it stayed close from there.
TIP-INS
Heat: This is Miami’s seventh trip to the conference finals since 2005, the most of anyone in the East and matching the most of any team in the NBA in that span; San Antonio also has seven such trips since 2005. ... Miami survived on a night where it had 22 turnovers.
Bucks: The NBA went to the 16-team playoff format in 1984 and this is only the sixth time in those 37 seasons that the No. 1 seed did not make the East finals. ... The Bucks depart the bubble with a $2,020,431 share of the NBA’s annual playoff pool. They could have split $6,827,848 if they won the title.
LOTS OF DEFENSE
Antetokounmpo didn’t play and there were still three of the other nine members of the NBA’s All-Defensive Team, announced earlier Tuesday, in the game. Lopez, Bledsoe and Adebayo were all second-team selections. Antetokounmpo was a first-teamer, as would be expected for the player who also won Defensive Player of the Year.
ADELMAN TRIBUTE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra got his 79th postseason win, tying Rick Adelman — one of his idols as a Portland kid — for 11th on the NBA’s all-time list. “I thought he was one of the most successful, understated, humble people to ever do it in this business,” Spoelstra said. “I hope people can really realize his greatness. He should be in the Hall of Fame. He’s innovated this game offensively as much as anyone.”
ODD COINCIDENCE
The last time the Bucks played a game without Antetokounmpo on the floor was April 28, 2013 — about two months before they took him with the No. 15 pick in that year’s draft. Their 2012-13 season ended that day, with a loss to Miami.
UP NEXT
Heat: Game 1 of the East finals vs. Toronto or Boston, TBD.
Bucks: Season complete.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to play.
The Milwaukee Bucks saved the reigning NBA MVP from himself.
Antetokounmpo was held out of Game 5 of Milwaukee’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat Tuesday night because of a sprained right ankle — and the Bucks' season came to an end, falling 103-94.
Miami won the series 4-1.
“I kind of feel lost, to be honest with you," Antetokounmpo said. “If it’s up to me, I’d play with one leg. I really don’t care. But at the end of the day, we have people on the team ... who have to protect my health no matter what."
The Bucks didn't even give Antetokounmpo a chance to be tempted, listing him as inactive.
They indicated multiple times Monday and Tuesday that the long-term risks were under serious consideration. If Antetokounmpo played on a bad ankle and hurt it worse, it could have had serious effects — and the Bucks, even with their season on the line, were not willing to take that risk.
“We couldn’t let Giannis go out there,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He’s not ready. He’s not healthy. We can’t put him at risk. Giannis would always play. He wants to be there for his teammates. Really, really hard for Giannis. I think it was pretty clear from everybody’s — probably except for his — perspective, what needed to happen.”
Antetokounmpo clearly tried to get himself ready for Game 5. He was on the court about two hours before game time, getting some shots up, then did more strength and flexibility work with a member of the Bucks’ staff. Budenholzer watched the on-court session closely, before the team made the final decision.
“It’s just always good to see it with your eyes,” Budenholzer said.
Antetokounmpo sprained the ankle in the first quarter of Game 3, then played his usual minutes the rest of the way. He turned the same ankle the same way — inward — early in the second quarter of Game 4 and could not return.
The Bucks lost Game 3 with Antetokounmpo, then found a way to win Game 4 in overtime even after playing the final 40 of the game’s 53 minutes without their leading scorer and rebounder.
Antetokounmpo had started all 43 of Milwaukee’s postseason games since he joined the franchise as the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA draft. The last time the Bucks played a playoff contest without Antetokounmpo was April 28, 2013 — when they were swept out of the first round by the Heat.
Antetokounmpo got plenty of treatment between games, but Budenholzer indicated Monday that the team would weigh the short-term benefit of him playing Tuesday against the long-term risk.
“We have such a great sports and performance staff and just a high, high level of trust that they understand the big picture,” Budenholzer said. “They’ve been a part of all the decisions in the past and obviously going forward, and the trust level with them, the communication between them and Giannis ... sometimes you have to protect him.”
Antetokounmpo is widely expected to win the MVP award for a second consecutive season after averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. And he is obviously a huge part of Milwaukee’s plans going forward.
It was almost exactly a year ago — Sept. 12, 2019 — when the Bucks held a preseason Town Hall meeting for fans, and one of them asked the panel that included Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst what the situation was with Antetokounmpo’s long-term contract.
“Of course, he’ll be offered a supermax extension,” Horst said.
The Bucks can make that move when free agency begins, possibly as early as mid-October.
Such a deal would kick in for the 2021-22 season, and the mathematics before the pandemic hit said it would have been worth around $247 million. If the salary cap going forward takes a hit because of the amount of revenue the league and its teams lost this season, so would the total value of Antetokounmpo’s next deal — though, by any measure, he’ll be set for life.
He’s under contract for $27.5 million next season.
“At the end of the day, the organization put my health over Game 5," Antetokounmpo said. “That’s big.’’