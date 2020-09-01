Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.