MEQUON — The Homestead boys basketball team stuck to its plan of trying to wear an opponent down Thursday, and that blueprint allowed the Highlanders to earn a 78-54 victory over Germantown at the John Chekouras Classic.
“I think that’s the best way to describe it,” Homestead head coach Sean Crider said after his club pulled away in the second half. “That’s really what we want to do. I think we have a large amount of depth for our team. Guys come off the bench who are talented and our starting five is pretty good. We want to play fast, we want to pressure, press a little bit. We want to hopefully get to the second half where we have fresher legs and can kind of stretch out that lead.”
The Highlanders pulled away late in the game, but held a 27-24 lead at halftime. Crider said he was pleased with the way his club played in the opening half even if the team was unable to create much separation on the scoreboard.
“We got some good looks early on, we just weren’t making shots. We want to play a little faster than they do, I think, and we got the pace that we wanted, we just weren’t making shots. We kind of rushed a little bit on offense, had a couple of silly turnovers,” the coach explained. “I just thought we had to clean things up a little bit.”
Homestead never trailed after the intermission. The home team extended the lead to nine points early in the period and the Warhawks were unable to get closer than three points after that. The Highlanders then pulled away for good with about seven minutes remaining in the contest.
“It was was kind of gradually, at first,” Crider said about extending the advantage over the final 18 minutes. “We went on like a storm, hit a couple threes in a row, it was like a 9-0 run, maybe even more than that, and we kind stretched the lead out.”
Four players netted double figures for Homestead, led by 20 from Tim Franks. Adam Riese added 17 points and that duo combined to make eight 3-pointers in the victory. Chris Djurasovic tacked on 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
“Most teams know that Riese and Franks are great shooters and they are going to have decent nights, most nights,” Crider said. “You just never know what Djurasovic might do. He’s capable of having a 20-point night.
Solomon Garrison also had a strong performance, putting in 12 points, handing out six assists and making three steals.
“He’s usually going to score double figures. He’s capable of having a 20-point game as well. He’s been the key, on both ends of the floor. He’s been running the team, averaging almost 12 points a game, almost seven assists,” Crider said. “If you get that out of a point guard, you’re usually going to win a lot of games.”
The coach added that Garrison is taking better shots this season. He went five for nine against the Warhawks.
“I think the biggest area of growth for him is shot selection,” Crider said, adding that the junior will likely graduate as the program’s all-time leader in assists. “Now he’s taking better shots, which leads to a higher percentage. He’s just being more of a natural point guard.”
Homestead improved to 7-1 overall for the season by defeating the Warhawks. Crider called the non-conference victory an important statement for the team.
“It was a big game for us, just in the fact that they play in the Greater Metro. The Greater Metro is known around the state as one of the best conferences. I think us playing the way we played … was a good thing,” he said. “We’re starting to develop that confidence.”
The Highlanders are also 6-0 in the North Shore Conference, which puts them a game ahead of Nicolet and Whitefish Bay.
“Obviously, I think we knew we had a chance to have a good year, but guys are really, really starting to believe that we can do something special. There’s a long way to go,” Crider said. “We’re only eight games in to a 24-game regular season, but if we can keep up this momentum, I think we can make a nice run and do some things in this conference that hasn’t been done at Homestead in a while.”
Next for the team is a league game Friday at West Bend West. That contest is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.