GRAFTON — It is a challenging week for the Homestead girls basketball team, but the Highlanders passed their first test, scoring a 77-59 victory Tuesday at Grafton.
With the win, Homestead remained undefeated in North Shore Conference play, which sets up a first-place showdown Friday with Cedarburg.
“We really thought that defense today was one of our big things. Our defense really gets us going and gives us energy, and that’s what you saw in the second half,” Homestead head coach Corey Wolf said after her squad forced the Black Hawks to commit 25 turnovers in the game. “Yeah, we’re a young team, but I think the difference nowadays with young players is they’ve also played a lot of basketball. They may not have played varsity basketball, but they’ve played in a lot of games, a lot of tight games and things like that, and our young kids have a lot of confidence. The leadership and the encouragement from your upperclassmen and the communication, that’s really the key.”
Homestead held just a 33-32 lead at the break, but pulled away in the second half to pick up a key win on the road.
The Highlanders pushed their advantage out to 55-45 midway through the final frame, then Natalie Mueller buried a pair of 3-pointers as part of an 8-2 run that effectively put things away.
“Natalie was struggling a little bit in the first half, got in foul trouble, so she sat for a while, and I think she’s probably a little frustrated. We always talk about you’ve got to move on to that next play, and I’m super proud of Natalie and how she reacted in that second half,” Wolf said after the freshman guard finished with 14 points in the contest. “She came out, positive attitude, hit some big shots for us.”
Homestead also dialed up the intensity on defense, which Wolf said helped fuel the offense.
“We watched them play, obviously, a lot, we scouted them and they’re a very, very good team, especially a very good shooting team, and when teams like that get hot you can kind of dig yourselves a hole. We knew for us it was going to come down to our defense tonight, and I think that was the difference for us,” the Highlanders coach explained. “We got some stops and got some steals that led to our offense and some easy baskets for us.”
Grafton head coach Matt D’Amato admitted his team did not execute its gameplan against the Highlanders’ attacking defense.
“We’d like to think that we simulated it at practice. We have some high pace, high tempo, high pressure drills,” he said. “It came as a surprise to me on how we handled the pressure, because we’ve talked about it, and not in a way that makes it like this vaunted pressure, but in a way of being able to expect it and know it’s there, and be able to be so familiar with it that it wouldn’t be this overarching thing. You wouldn’t know that we even did that. We come out today and throw the ball all over the gym, not catching passes, missing layups.”
While the Black Hawks did struggle at times to take care of the ball, the team did pull within one point at the break. Savannah James had a big first half, netting 15 points.
“She put a couple defenders on their heels a couple times. Getting to the hoop was a nice adjustment,” D’Amato said about the sophomore guard. “She played a very good first half.”
Homestead was helped by a nice performance by Delaney Buzzell, who scored five early points and contributed consistently throughout the night on the way to finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
“I think Delaney took control because of her physicality. She got a ton of rebounds for us,” Wolf said. “It’s a huge lift for us when she plays like that. We play with a lot more confidence, we play with a lot more energy.”
Madison Fitzgibbon led all scorers in the game with 25 points. She drained several 3-pointers in the second half to help extend the lead. Grace Zortman added nine points as Homestead improved to 11-2 overall and 8-0 in league play. That sets up a big showdown Friday, as the Highlanders host Cedarburg (12-2, 8-0) in a game for sole possession of the top spot in the NSC standings.
“We’ll look at it now,” Wolf said about the matchup with the Bulldogs, set for Chekouras Court at 7:15 p.m. “We’ll watch them play a lot and see. Obviously we have a lot of respect for them. We had a close game with them last year in the playoffs. That will be for tonight and tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, it is back to the drawing board for Grafton, which fell to 12-2 on the season and 6-2 in the conference.
The Black Hawks were without one starter and one top reserve against the Highlanders. As a result, D’Amato said he expected things to go one of two ways.
“Either we were going to have an inspirational victory and look at how we all stepped up and were able to pick up when adversity hit or this is a really good learning opportunity,” he explained. “A lot of girls are going to see what a really good team is going to play defense like, what it’s going to be, an environment that's loud and fast paced and what it takes and what not to do.”
Freshman Marissa Morgan contributed some nice minutes late in the game, netting a basket and handing out an assist. Sophomore Natalie Manuel added four points and two rebounds in the second half. Junior Grace Viesselmann also had a strong outing.
“I was looking for some speed and basketball savvy, someone that was going to bring a little bit of poise to it, and Grace did a phenomenal job. I’m going to keep throwing her out there,” D’Amato said. “She was taking care of the basketball, she was getting to the right spots for our press break, she played great. There was nothing more that I could ask from her.”
Grafton will be back in action Friday at Hartford. The game is set to begin at 7:15 p.m.