FILE -In this Jan. 30, 2020 file photo, a photographer captures images of the General Motors-Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell after a news conference in Detroit. On Thursday, Sept. 3, General Motors and Honda say they have signed a deal to explore sharing vehicle underpinnings and propulsion systems in North America. The companies say planning discussions on jointly designed vehicles will start immediately and include vehicles powered by both electricity and internal combustion engines. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)