Three area girls basketball teams are headed to the Resch Center in Green Bay this weekend to compete at the 2023 WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament: Pewaukee, Kettle Moraine and Brookfield East.
You can follow the action by tuning in to WMLW (OTA ch. 58.3 and 49.1 or ch. 8 on Spectrum) or stream online here.
#1-seed Pewaukee (27-1) plays in the first Division 2 semifinal matchup today against #4-seed Lakeland Union (22-6) at 1:35 p.m. You can read a preview of that game here. The second semifinal matchup is between #2-seed Notre Dame (27-1), who are the two-time defending champions and #3-McFarland (26-2).
Notre Dame beat Pewaukee in the championship game last year, but the Pirates got the better of the Tritons earlier this season on Nov. 19, 2022. The second semifinal game will tip 20 minutes after the end of the first game.
The D-2 Championship Final is Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
In D-1, #1-seed Brookfield East (26-2) will play #4-seed Germantown (23-5) today at 6:35 p.m. for a chance to play in the championship game. You can read our preview of that game here. It's the third time these two teams have played this season, and East came out on top the first two.
In the second D-1 semifinal Friday night, #3-seed Kettle Moraine (26-1) faces #2-seed Hortonville (25-3). That's the late game Friday night, tipping off 20 minutes after the conclusion of Brookfield East vs. Germantown. You can read our preview of that game here.
The winners of the D-1 semifinal games on Friday night will face off in the D-1 Championship Final on Saturday. Tip-off of that game will be about 15 minutes after the D-2 Championship Final.
