MEQUON — The West Bend boys hockey co-op had excellent timing late in the second period Tuesday and that helped the Ice Bears score a 3-2 victory over Cedarburg in a North Shore Conference game at the Ozaukee Ice Center.
“It’s a credit to them. They took advantage of their opportunities and made those plays and made those opportunities count,” Cedarburg head coach Kyle Peterson said. “They took advantage and put them in the back of the net.”
Defense came first for the Ice Bears, specifically the play of goalie Charlie Eckert. He stopped a shot by Cedarburg senior Drew Wachter after the forward maneuvered through the defense and sent in a shot that the West Bend West junior turned away five minutes into the game. Later in the period, Wachter and Everett King had a breakaway, and Eckert denied the shot by King to preserve a scoreless tie.
“He’s been playing great,” West Bend head coach Mike Driscoll said. “This is Charlie’s first year getting a lot of time at the varsity level and he’s stepped up. He’s definitely one of our go-to guys and one of the guys we lean on a lot, that’s for sure.”
The Bulldogs had some other opportunities to pressure the Ice Bears’ netminder, but Peterson felt his team did not fully capitalize in those situations.
“We talked after the first period about just taking advantage of our opportunities and making sure we’re getting pucks on the net when we’re getting those opportunities,” he explained. “We passed up good scoring opportunities to shoot the puck for a move or a pass where if you get a shot on net and start to turn the heat up a little bit more on West Bend. We’ve just got to do a better job in that area.”
Cedarburg broke through in the second period, as the home team netted an evenstrength goal late in the frame. King took possession of the puck, turned and fired a shot that gave the Bulldogs what proved to be a short-lived 1-0 edge with 2 minutes, 25 seconds left in the stanza.
“It was one of those weird plays where he kind of fanned on it to start, then he spun around and found it between his skates and just fired on net,” Peterson recalled. “I don’t think the goalie was prepared for it either and it found its way into the back of the net. It was one of those surprise shots, I guess.”
Driscoll said that tally woke his team up a little bit and the Ice Bears tied the game less than two minutes later, when Peyton Fountain netted the first of his two goals in the final minute of the period.
“I think they knew at that point in time, when we went down 1-0, it’s time to tighten things up,” Driscoll said. “We weren’t playing our best game in terms of systems, so I think that was kind of an eye-opener.”
West Bend went on the attack as soon as they returned to full strength following a penalty. Mason Bublitz took control of the puck as Odin Klebba returned to the ice, and slid a pass to the defenseman as he skated toward the Cedarburg zone. Fountain joined him on a breakaway, and Klebba fed the forward for an easy finish with 37.2 seconds remaining in the middle frame.
“Honestly, I think we just kind of got lucky off the exit out of the penalty box. No. 6 (Bublitz) made a great pass and it ended up in a goal,” Driscoll said. “It was a lucky momentum shift at that moment.”
12 seconds left, they didn’t force anything,” Driscoll said about the sequence late in the period. “We waited for the right play.”
The coach added that it was fitting for Fountain to net the first two scores for the Ice Bears.
“He’s a goal scorer,” Driscoll said. “He’s our captain. He’s a great leader.”
West Bend added to its lead early in the final frame. Chase Pickett cleaned up after Tyler Wenzel had his shot turned away. Camden Luedtke was also credited with an assist on the tally.
While the Ice Bears were able to net three goals, Peterson was pleased with the way Hunt performed.
“Henry Hunt played a fantastic game. There’s a lot of saves that he had that I’m not sure how he saw them come through and I don’t know how he got post to post on a couple of them,” the coach said. “He’s been playing very well for us lately.”
Cedarburg made things interesting with a power play goal midway through the period when Wachter lit the lamp helped by Spencer Dahl.
“We called a time out just to make sure we could get our first power play kind of settled and get them into a good situation. My assistant coach, coach (Dan) Shilts, kind of walked them through a good faceoff,” Peterson said. “He just kind of walked through different scenarios that could play out, and credit, again, to the kids for paying attention and listening and then going out and executing it.”
With the loss, Cedarburg fell to 6-9 overall and 0-2 in league play. The Bulldogs return to action today, traveling to McFarland for a game at 7 p.m.
Fountain struck again just ahead of the buzzer. He was in position to clean up after Bulldogs goalie Henry Hunt denied an initial attempt. The West Bend East junior sent in the rebound goal with just 0.2 showing on the clock for a 2-1 lead.
