In this photo provided by Regal Air, musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges, of France, and sled dog Leon arrive in Anchorage, Alaska, Saturday, June 4, 2022, after being reunited. The Iditarod Trail Committee says Leon went missing in March during the nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska before being found three months later after covering nearly 150 miles. Leon was expected to see a veterinarian in the coming days and needs a health certificate before he can fly back to France, Iditarod spokesperson Shannon Markley said. (Rebecca Clark/Regal Air via AP)